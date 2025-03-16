PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,712,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PTC by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

PTC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

