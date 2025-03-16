Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 9.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

