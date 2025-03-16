Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 395,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $56.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

