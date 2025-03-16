Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 141,968 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Trading Down 0.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.