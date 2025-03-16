Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 147,756 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 147,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $138.31 and a 12-month high of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.