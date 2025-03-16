Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 225,856 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

