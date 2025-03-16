Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 495,208 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 495,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,651,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.48.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $311,872.65. This trade represents a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

