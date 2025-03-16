Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $22.12 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $161.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

