Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $22.14 Million in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $83.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

