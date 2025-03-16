Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $22.55 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,112,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

