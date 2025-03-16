Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $22.63 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.98% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,538,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FOCT stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $845.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

