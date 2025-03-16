Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $23.11 Million in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.32% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 764,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

LKFN stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Financial

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.