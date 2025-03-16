Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $23.48 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 732,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 306,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.