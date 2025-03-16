Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $24.22 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 418,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.