Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $24.36 Million in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 9.99% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

