Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $24.46 Million in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 860,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,048,000 after buying an additional 147,557 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 110,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter.

RODM opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

