Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $24.83 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 230,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $108.98 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.