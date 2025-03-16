Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $22.56 Million Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

POWL opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWL shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

