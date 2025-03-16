Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,908,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.