Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,081,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,291,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.16 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

