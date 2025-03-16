Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

