Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 629,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

