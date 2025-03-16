Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 351,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Kemper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Kemper by 24.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.