Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 115,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $20,791,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $8,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.