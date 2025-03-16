Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $799.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

