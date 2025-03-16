Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 492,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of VRNS opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

