Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,304,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 19.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.