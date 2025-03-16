Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 275,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $124.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
