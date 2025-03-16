Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,844,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

NYSE:FN opened at $220.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

