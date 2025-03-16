Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 264,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,669,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.
Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $121.06.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Vaxcyte
In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,610.98. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $4,550,258. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.