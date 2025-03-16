Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 264,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,610.98. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $4,550,258. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

