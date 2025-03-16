Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $22.59 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 680,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,665,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 85,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FNDF opened at $36.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

