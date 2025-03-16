Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $23.63 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 807,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

