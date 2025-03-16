Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,687,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,490,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

