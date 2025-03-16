Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 332,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.