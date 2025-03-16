Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 276,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IXN opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

