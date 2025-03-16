Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the February 13th total of 469,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,196.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

RCDTF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

