Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the February 13th total of 469,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,196.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
RCDTF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
