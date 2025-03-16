ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

RMD stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ResMed by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

