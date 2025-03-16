Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,577. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,731.88. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,298 shares of company stock worth $850,401. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 515,489 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $16,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

