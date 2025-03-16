Royal Bank of Canada Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $13.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 8.8 %

Insider Transactions at UiPath

PATH opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.