Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

