Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $25.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

