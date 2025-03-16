Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 15,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

