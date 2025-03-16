Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 122.6%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLBZ opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.