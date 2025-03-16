Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Stock Position Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,670 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

