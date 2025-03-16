Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Stock Position Decreased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,670 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.
Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend
Simplify MBS ETF Profile
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify MBS ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.