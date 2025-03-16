Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of SNN opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
