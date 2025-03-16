Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 586,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 436,754 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

