Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in APi Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in APi Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:APG opened at $37.20 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

