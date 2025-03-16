Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,027.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 64.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

