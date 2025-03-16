THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

THO opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.