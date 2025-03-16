Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,250. This trade represents a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $47,424.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,488.20. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

